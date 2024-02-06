Prudential: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.32…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.32 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $3.61. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.58 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.67 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $13.02 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.49 billion, or $6.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $50.89 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRU

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.