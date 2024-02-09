Proto Labs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) on Friday reported net income of…

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) on Friday reported net income of $7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Maple Plain, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The custom parts manufacturer posted revenue of $125 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.2 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $503.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Proto Labs expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 34 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $120 million to $128 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.