Pros Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The pricing and revenue-management software maker posted revenue of $77.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $56.4 million, or $1.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $303.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Pros Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $79 million to $80 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $332 million to $334 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRO

