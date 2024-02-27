Privia Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.8…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.8 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The physician practice management company posted revenue of $440.8 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $427.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.1 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.66 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRVA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.