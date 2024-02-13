Primerica: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $151.9 million.…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $151.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $4.30. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.25 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.26 per share.

The life insurance and financial products company posted revenue of $726.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $724.3 million, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $719.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $576.6 million, or $15.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.82 billion.

