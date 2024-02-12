CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 596¼ 603 588½ 598¾ +2 May 598¾ 604¼ 590¾ 599¾ +½ Jul 601¼ 603½ 593 599½ —1½ Sep 610 611 601¼ 606¾ —2 Dec 623¾ 623¾ 614 618¾ —2½ Mar 631¾ 634 625½ 631¼ —1½ May 635 637 632¼ 637 —2 Dec 650 650 650 650 —4 Est. sales 126,368. Fri.’s sales 217,330 Fri.’s open int 399,539 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 430¼ 432¾ 427¾ 430¼ +1¼ May 442 445 440½ 442½ +1 Jul 451 454 450¼ 452 +1¼ Sep 458 460¾ 457½ 458½ +¾ Dec 468½ 470¾ 467½ 469 +¾ Mar 479¾ 482 478¾ 480¼ +¾ May 485¼ 488 485¼ 486¾ +1¼ Jul 488¼ 490¾ 487¾ 489¼ +1¾ Sep 481 481 481 481 +1¾ Dec 480 483¾ 480 483 +2¼ Mar 492 492 492 492 +1¾ Dec 475 475 475 475 +½ Est. sales 257,219. Fri.’s sales 444,635 Fri.’s open int 1,603,371, up 3,206 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 379¾ 383½ 373½ 378¼ +3 May 368¼ 378¾ 368¼ 373½ +3¼ Jul 364¾ 364¾ 364¾ 364¾ —2¾ Est. sales 417. Fri.’s sales 314 Fri.’s open int 3,198 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1183¾ 1196¾ 1182½ 1193¾ +10¼ May 1189 1202½ 1188¾ 1198¾ +8¾ Jul 1199 1212 1198½ 1208¼ +8½ Aug 1192½ 1204 1192½ 1200 +8 Sep 1169¼ 1180½ 1169¼ 1176 +6¾ Nov 1163½ 1174 1162¾ 1169½ +5¾ Jan 1172½ 1182¼ 1172½ 1178¾ +5½ Mar 1172 1178¾ 1172 1175¾ +5 May 1174¾ 1179¾ 1174¾ 1179¼ +6½ Jul 1185 1186¼ 1184½ 1186¼ +7 Nov 1145¼ 1148¼ 1140½ 1146¾ +5½ Nov 1109 1109 1109 1109 +3¾ Est. sales 173,923. Fri.’s sales 258,025 Fri.’s open int 773,150

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.