Preclosing

The Associated Press

February 12, 2024, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 596¼ 603 588½ 598¾ +2
May 598¾ 604¼ 590¾ 599¾
Jul 601¼ 603½ 593 599½ —1½
Sep 610 611 601¼ 606¾ —2
Dec 623¾ 623¾ 614 618¾ —2½
Mar 631¾ 634 625½ 631¼ —1½
May 635 637 632¼ 637 —2
Dec 650 650 650 650 —4
Est. sales 126,368. Fri.’s sales 217,330
Fri.’s open int 399,539
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 430¼ 432¾ 427¾ 430¼ +1¼
May 442 445 440½ 442½ +1
Jul 451 454 450¼ 452 +1¼
Sep 458 460¾ 457½ 458½
Dec 468½ 470¾ 467½ 469
Mar 479¾ 482 478¾ 480¼
May 485¼ 488 485¼ 486¾ +1¼
Jul 488¼ 490¾ 487¾ 489¼ +1¾
Sep 481 481 481 481 +1¾
Dec 480 483¾ 480 483 +2¼
Mar 492 492 492 492 +1¾
Dec 475 475 475 475
Est. sales 257,219. Fri.’s sales 444,635
Fri.’s open int 1,603,371, up 3,206
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 379¾ 383½ 373½ 378¼ +3
May 368¼ 378¾ 368¼ 373½ +3¼
Jul 364¾ 364¾ 364¾ 364¾ —2¾
Est. sales 417. Fri.’s sales 314
Fri.’s open int 3,198
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1183¾ 1196¾ 1182½ 1193¾ +10¼
May 1189 1202½ 1188¾ 1198¾ +8¾
Jul 1199 1212 1198½ 1208¼ +8½
Aug 1192½ 1204 1192½ 1200 +8
Sep 1169¼ 1180½ 1169¼ 1176 +6¾
Nov 1163½ 1174 1162¾ 1169½ +5¾
Jan 1172½ 1182¼ 1172½ 1178¾ +5½
Mar 1172 1178¾ 1172 1175¾ +5
May 1174¾ 1179¾ 1174¾ 1179¼ +6½
Jul 1185 1186¼ 1184½ 1186¼ +7
Nov 1145¼ 1148¼ 1140½ 1146¾ +5½
Nov 1109 1109 1109 1109 +3¾
Est. sales 173,923. Fri.’s sales 258,025
Fri.’s open int 773,150

