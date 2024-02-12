CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|596¼
|603
|588½
|598¾
|+2
|May
|598¾
|604¼
|590¾
|599¾
|+½
|Jul
|601¼
|603½
|593
|599½
|—1½
|Sep
|610
|611
|601¼
|606¾
|—2
|Dec
|623¾
|623¾
|614
|618¾
|—2½
|Mar
|631¾
|634
|625½
|631¼
|—1½
|May
|635
|637
|632¼
|637
|—2
|Dec
|650
|650
|650
|650
|—4
|Est. sales 126,368.
|Fri.’s sales 217,330
|Fri.’s open int 399,539
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|430¼
|432¾
|427¾
|430¼
|+1¼
|May
|442
|445
|440½
|442½
|+1
|Jul
|451
|454
|450¼
|452
|+1¼
|Sep
|458
|460¾
|457½
|458½
|+¾
|Dec
|468½
|470¾
|467½
|469
|+¾
|Mar
|479¾
|482
|478¾
|480¼
|+¾
|May
|485¼
|488
|485¼
|486¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|488¼
|490¾
|487¾
|489¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|481
|481
|481
|481
|+1¾
|Dec
|480
|483¾
|480
|483
|+2¼
|Mar
|492
|492
|492
|492
|+1¾
|Dec
|475
|475
|475
|475
|+½
|Est. sales 257,219.
|Fri.’s sales 444,635
|Fri.’s open int 1,603,371,
|up 3,206
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|379¾
|383½
|373½
|378¼
|+3
|May
|368¼
|378¾
|368¼
|373½
|+3¼
|Jul
|364¾
|364¾
|364¾
|364¾
|—2¾
|Est. sales 417.
|Fri.’s sales 314
|Fri.’s open int 3,198
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1183¾
|1196¾
|1182½
|1193¾
|+10¼
|May
|1189
|1202½
|1188¾
|1198¾
|+8¾
|Jul
|1199
|1212
|1198½
|1208¼
|+8½
|Aug
|1192½
|1204
|1192½
|1200
|+8
|Sep
|1169¼
|1180½
|1169¼
|1176
|+6¾
|Nov
|1163½
|1174
|1162¾
|1169½
|+5¾
|Jan
|1172½
|1182¼
|1172½
|1178¾
|+5½
|Mar
|1172
|1178¾
|1172
|1175¾
|+5
|May
|1174¾
|1179¾
|1174¾
|1179¼
|+6½
|Jul
|1185
|1186¼
|1184½
|1186¼
|+7
|Nov
|1145¼
|1148¼
|1140½
|1146¾
|+5½
|Nov
|1109
|1109
|1109
|1109
|+3¾
|Est. sales 173,923.
|Fri.’s sales 258,025
|Fri.’s open int 773,150
