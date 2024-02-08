CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|601¼
|602
|583¾
|586¼
|—15¾
|May
|608
|608
|590
|592¼
|—15¾
|Jul
|609½
|610½
|593¾
|595½
|—15
|Sep
|618¼
|619½
|604
|605¼
|—14½
|Dec
|630¾
|632¾
|617¾
|619
|—13¾
|Mar
|642¼
|642¼
|631½
|632
|—13¼
|May
|643¼
|643¼
|640
|640
|—12¼
|Jul
|639¾
|640½
|634¾
|634¾
|—13
|Est. sales 117,933.
|Wed.’s sales 169,755
|Wed.’s open int 512,468,
|up 92,922
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|434½
|437
|429¾
|431¾
|—2½
|May
|446½
|448½
|441¼
|443½
|—3
|Jul
|455½
|457
|450
|452½
|—3
|Sep
|463¼
|464½
|458½
|460¼
|—3
|Dec
|473¾
|474¾
|468¾
|470½
|—3¼
|Mar
|484
|485¼
|480
|481¾
|—3¼
|May
|490¼
|491
|487
|488
|—3
|Jul
|492¼
|493½
|489¼
|489½
|—3½
|Sep
|481½
|481½
|480
|480
|—2½
|Dec
|483
|484½
|480½
|481¼
|—2½
|Mar
|492¼
|492¼
|490¼
|491
|—2¼
|Jul
|496
|496
|496
|496
|—2
|Dec
|475
|475¾
|474½
|475¾
|—
|½
|Est. sales 357,057.
|Wed.’s sales 562,469
|Wed.’s open int 1,605,128
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|381
|384¼
|372
|374¾
|—7¾
|May
|372½
|374
|365¼
|368
|—5¼
|Jul
|369
|373
|368¼
|373
|+2¾
|Est. sales 707.
|Wed.’s sales 604
|Wed.’s open int 3,332
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1187
|1204¾
|1180½
|1187
|—2
|May
|1196
|1211¾
|1188¼
|1194
|—3½
|Jul
|1206½
|1220¾
|1198¼
|1204
|—3
|Aug
|1199
|1210¾
|1190¾
|1196
|—1¾
|Sep
|1176½
|1186¾
|1169¾
|1173½
|—2
|Nov
|1170
|1181
|1164½
|1168¼
|—2½
|Jan
|1180
|1189½
|1174¼
|1177½
|—3
|Mar
|1176¾
|1187½
|1172
|1175¾
|—2½
|May
|1178½
|1188¾
|1175¾
|1176
|—4½
|Jul
|1188
|1194
|1182½
|1182½
|—4½
|Nov
|1149½
|1155¼
|1144
|1147¾
|+1¼
|Est. sales 294,843.
|Wed.’s sales 291,117
|Wed.’s open int 773,395
