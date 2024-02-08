Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 8, 2024, 2:04 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 601¼ 602 583¾ 586¼ —15¾
May 608 608 590 592¼ —15¾
Jul 609½ 610½ 593¾ 595½ —15
Sep 618¼ 619½ 604 605¼ —14½
Dec 630¾ 632¾ 617¾ 619 —13¾
Mar 642¼ 642¼ 631½ 632 —13¼
May 643¼ 643¼ 640 640 —12¼
Jul 639¾ 640½ 634¾ 634¾ —13
Est. sales 117,933. Wed.’s sales 169,755
Wed.’s open int 512,468, up 92,922
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 434½ 437 429¾ 431¾ —2½
May 446½ 448½ 441¼ 443½ —3
Jul 455½ 457 450 452½ —3
Sep 463¼ 464½ 458½ 460¼ —3
Dec 473¾ 474¾ 468¾ 470½ —3¼
Mar 484 485¼ 480 481¾ —3¼
May 490¼ 491 487 488 —3
Jul 492¼ 493½ 489¼ 489½ —3½
Sep 481½ 481½ 480 480 —2½
Dec 483 484½ 480½ 481¼ —2½
Mar 492¼ 492¼ 490¼ 491 —2¼
Jul 496 496 496 496 —2
Dec 475 475¾ 474½ 475¾ ½
Est. sales 357,057. Wed.’s sales 562,469
Wed.’s open int 1,605,128
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 381 384¼ 372 374¾ —7¾
May 372½ 374 365¼ 368 —5¼
Jul 369 373 368¼ 373 +2¾
Est. sales 707. Wed.’s sales 604
Wed.’s open int 3,332
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1187 1204¾ 1180½ 1187 —2
May 1196 1211¾ 1188¼ 1194 —3½
Jul 1206½ 1220¾ 1198¼ 1204 —3
Aug 1199 1210¾ 1190¾ 1196 —1¾
Sep 1176½ 1186¾ 1169¾ 1173½ —2
Nov 1170 1181 1164½ 1168¼ —2½
Jan 1180 1189½ 1174¼ 1177½ —3
Mar 1176¾ 1187½ 1172 1175¾ —2½
May 1178½ 1188¾ 1175¾ 1176 —4½
Jul 1188 1194 1182½ 1182½ —4½
Nov 1149½ 1155¼ 1144 1147¾ +1¼
Est. sales 294,843. Wed.’s sales 291,117
Wed.’s open int 773,395

