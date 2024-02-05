CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 600 601¾ 586¾ 589 —10¾ May 607½ 608¾ 596 598 —10 Jul 613 613 601 602¾ —10¼ Sep 624 624 612½ 613½ —10½ Dec 636½ 637¼ 627¼ 628 —10¼ Mar 646¼ 647½ 641¼ 641¾ —9¾ Jul 641½ 643 641½ 642 —8¼ Est. sales 77,539. Fri.’s sales 132,062 Fri.’s open int 410,025 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 442¾ 445 439½ 443 +¼ May 453½ 455½ 450¾ 454 +½ Jul 462 464¼ 460 462½ Sep 468¼ 470½ 466½ 469 +½ Dec 476½ 479¼ 475¼ 477¾ +1 Mar 486¾ 489¾ 486 488¼ +1 May 492½ 494¾ 492 493¾ +½ Jul 494½ 497¼ 494½ 496¾ +1¼ Sep 484¾ 484¾ 482¼ 484¾ — ½ Dec 485 487¼ 483½ 486 +½ Mar 495 495 495 495 — ¼ Est. sales 212,197. Fri.’s sales 271,781 Fri.’s open int 1,624,792, up 6,972 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 371½ 374 365 369 —2¾ May 363½ 366½ 359 362 —3½ Est. sales 410. Fri.’s sales 505 Fri.’s open int 3,411 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1190 1197 1179½ 1194¾ +6¼ May 1199¾ 1205¾ 1190 1202¾ +4½ Jul 1209 1215½ 1200¼ 1212¼ +4 Aug 1198 1205 1191½ 1202¼ +3½ Sep 1174¾ 1181½ 1169¾ 1180 +4 Nov 1171¾ 1177½ 1165¼ 1175 +4 Jan 1180 1186¼ 1175 1186 +5 Mar 1176 1184½ 1173½ 1181¾ +3 May 1183 1185¾ 1176 1185¾ +4¾ Jul 1184½ 1191 1183¾ 1190¾ +3¾ Nov 1144½ 1151¼ 1141 1149¼ +4¼ Mar 1150 1150 1150 1150 — ¼ Est. sales 215,613. Fri.’s sales 201,654 Fri.’s open int 761,502, up 3,435

