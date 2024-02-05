CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|600
|601¾
|586¾
|589
|—10¾
|May
|607½
|608¾
|596
|598
|—10
|Jul
|613
|613
|601
|602¾
|—10¼
|Sep
|624
|624
|612½
|613½
|—10½
|Dec
|636½
|637¼
|627¼
|628
|—10¼
|Mar
|646¼
|647½
|641¼
|641¾
|—9¾
|Jul
|641½
|643
|641½
|642
|—8¼
|Est. sales 77,539.
|Fri.’s sales 132,062
|Fri.’s open int 410,025
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|442¾
|445
|439½
|443
|+¼
|May
|453½
|455½
|450¾
|454
|+½
|Jul
|462
|464¼
|460
|462½
|Sep
|468¼
|470½
|466½
|469
|+½
|Dec
|476½
|479¼
|475¼
|477¾
|+1
|Mar
|486¾
|489¾
|486
|488¼
|+1
|May
|492½
|494¾
|492
|493¾
|+½
|Jul
|494½
|497¼
|494½
|496¾
|+1¼
|Sep
|484¾
|484¾
|482¼
|484¾
|—
|½
|Dec
|485
|487¼
|483½
|486
|+½
|Mar
|495
|495
|495
|495
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 212,197.
|Fri.’s sales 271,781
|Fri.’s open int 1,624,792,
|up 6,972
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|371½
|374
|365
|369
|—2¾
|May
|363½
|366½
|359
|362
|—3½
|Est. sales 410.
|Fri.’s sales 505
|Fri.’s open int 3,411
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1190
|1197
|1179½
|1194¾
|+6¼
|May
|1199¾
|1205¾
|1190
|1202¾
|+4½
|Jul
|1209
|1215½
|1200¼
|1212¼
|+4
|Aug
|1198
|1205
|1191½
|1202¼
|+3½
|Sep
|1174¾
|1181½
|1169¾
|1180
|+4
|Nov
|1171¾
|1177½
|1165¼
|1175
|+4
|Jan
|1180
|1186¼
|1175
|1186
|+5
|Mar
|1176
|1184½
|1173½
|1181¾
|+3
|May
|1183
|1185¾
|1176
|1185¾
|+4¾
|Jul
|1184½
|1191
|1183¾
|1190¾
|+3¾
|Nov
|1144½
|1151¼
|1141
|1149¼
|+4¼
|Mar
|1150
|1150
|1150
|1150
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 215,613.
|Fri.’s sales 201,654
|Fri.’s open int 761,502,
|up 3,435
