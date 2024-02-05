Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 5, 2024, 2:02 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 600 601¾ 586¾ 589 —10¾
May 607½ 608¾ 596 598 —10
Jul 613 613 601 602¾ —10¼
Sep 624 624 612½ 613½ —10½
Dec 636½ 637¼ 627¼ 628 —10¼
Mar 646¼ 647½ 641¼ 641¾ —9¾
Jul 641½ 643 641½ 642 —8¼
Est. sales 77,539. Fri.’s sales 132,062
Fri.’s open int 410,025
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 442¾ 445 439½ 443
May 453½ 455½ 450¾ 454
Jul 462 464¼ 460 462½
Sep 468¼ 470½ 466½ 469
Dec 476½ 479¼ 475¼ 477¾ +1
Mar 486¾ 489¾ 486 488¼ +1
May 492½ 494¾ 492 493¾
Jul 494½ 497¼ 494½ 496¾ +1¼
Sep 484¾ 484¾ 482¼ 484¾ ½
Dec 485 487¼ 483½ 486
Mar 495 495 495 495 ¼
Est. sales 212,197. Fri.’s sales 271,781
Fri.’s open int 1,624,792, up 6,972
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 371½ 374 365 369 —2¾
May 363½ 366½ 359 362 —3½
Est. sales 410. Fri.’s sales 505
Fri.’s open int 3,411
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1190 1197 1179½ 1194¾ +6¼
May 1199¾ 1205¾ 1190 1202¾ +4½
Jul 1209 1215½ 1200¼ 1212¼ +4
Aug 1198 1205 1191½ 1202¼ +3½
Sep 1174¾ 1181½ 1169¾ 1180 +4
Nov 1171¾ 1177½ 1165¼ 1175 +4
Jan 1180 1186¼ 1175 1186 +5
Mar 1176 1184½ 1173½ 1181¾ +3
May 1183 1185¾ 1176 1185¾ +4¾
Jul 1184½ 1191 1183¾ 1190¾ +3¾
Nov 1144½ 1151¼ 1141 1149¼ +4¼
Mar 1150 1150 1150 1150 ¼
Est. sales 215,613. Fri.’s sales 201,654
Fri.’s open int 761,502, up 3,435

