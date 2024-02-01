CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 595¼ 603 587 600¾ +5½ May 605 611½ 597¼ 609 +3¾ Jul 609¾ 615 602¼ 613 +2¾ Sep 620¼ 624¾ 612¾ 623 +2 Dec 635¾ 638¾ 627½ 636¼ +¼ Mar 647 649¾ 641¼ 647¾ —2 May 650 657 648¼ 654 —2½ Jul 644¼ 650¼ 642 646¾ —3¾ Est. sales 95,102. Wed.’s sales 79,227 Wed.’s open int 413,750, up 3,768 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 448 448 443½ 446¼ —2 May 458½ 458½ 454¼ 457¼ —1¼ Jul 466½ 466¾ 462¼ 465 —1½ Sep 471½ 471½ 467¼ 469¾ —1¾ Dec 479¾ 479¾ 475¾ 477¾ —2¼ Mar 490¾ 490¾ 487 489 —2½ May 495 495 493½ 494¾ —2¼ Jul 496¾ 497¼ 493¾ 496½ —2½ Sep 486 486 485¼ 485¼ —2 Dec 487¼ 488¼ 485 486¾ —1½ Mar 496¼ 496¼ 496 496 —1 May 500 500 499½ 499½ Dec 476 477½ 476 476 —1½ Est. sales 249,707. Wed.’s sales 249,144 Wed.’s open int 1,613,696, up 11,691 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 380 384½ 372¾ 384 +1½ May 374 375¼ 367½ 375 — ½ Est. sales 490. Wed.’s sales 1,060 Wed.’s open int 3,445 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1221¼ 1221¾ 1199½ 1202½ —19¾ May 1231¾ 1232 1210¾ 1213 —19¾ Jul 1240½ 1240¾ 1221 1223¼ —18½ Aug 1229¼ 1229¼ 1211 1213¼ —16¾ Sep 1201¾ 1203¾ 1187¾ 1189¾ —15½ Nov 1198 1199 1183 1184½ —15¼ Jan 1207 1208¼ 1192¾ 1194½ —15 Mar 1202¾ 1205½ 1191¼ 1193¾ —13¾ May 1204½ 1204½ 1194 1195¾ —14 Jul 1204 1204 1199½ 1199¾ —15¼ Nov 1161 1162¼ 1155¾ 1156¾ —12¾ Est. sales 191,121. Wed.’s sales 255,738 Wed.’s open int 747,973

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.