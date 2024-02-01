CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|595¼
|603
|587
|600¾
|+5½
|May
|605
|611½
|597¼
|609
|+3¾
|Jul
|609¾
|615
|602¼
|613
|+2¾
|Sep
|620¼
|624¾
|612¾
|623
|+2
|Dec
|635¾
|638¾
|627½
|636¼
|+¼
|Mar
|647
|649¾
|641¼
|647¾
|—2
|May
|650
|657
|648¼
|654
|—2½
|Jul
|644¼
|650¼
|642
|646¾
|—3¾
|Est. sales 95,102.
|Wed.’s sales 79,227
|Wed.’s open int 413,750,
|up 3,768
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|448
|448
|443½
|446¼
|—2
|May
|458½
|458½
|454¼
|457¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|466½
|466¾
|462¼
|465
|—1½
|Sep
|471½
|471½
|467¼
|469¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|479¾
|479¾
|475¾
|477¾
|—2¼
|Mar
|490¾
|490¾
|487
|489
|—2½
|May
|495
|495
|493½
|494¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|496¾
|497¼
|493¾
|496½
|—2½
|Sep
|486
|486
|485¼
|485¼
|—2
|Dec
|487¼
|488¼
|485
|486¾
|—1½
|Mar
|496¼
|496¼
|496
|496
|—1
|May
|500
|500
|499½
|499½
|Dec
|476
|477½
|476
|476
|—1½
|Est. sales 249,707.
|Wed.’s sales 249,144
|Wed.’s open int 1,613,696,
|up 11,691
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|380
|384½
|372¾
|384
|+1½
|May
|374
|375¼
|367½
|375
|—
|½
|Est. sales 490.
|Wed.’s sales 1,060
|Wed.’s open int 3,445
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1221¼
|1221¾
|1199½
|1202½
|—19¾
|May
|1231¾
|1232
|1210¾
|1213
|—19¾
|Jul
|1240½
|1240¾
|1221
|1223¼
|—18½
|Aug
|1229¼
|1229¼
|1211
|1213¼
|—16¾
|Sep
|1201¾
|1203¾
|1187¾
|1189¾
|—15½
|Nov
|1198
|1199
|1183
|1184½
|—15¼
|Jan
|1207
|1208¼
|1192¾
|1194½
|—15
|Mar
|1202¾
|1205½
|1191¼
|1193¾
|—13¾
|May
|1204½
|1204½
|1194
|1195¾
|—14
|Jul
|1204
|1204
|1199½
|1199¾
|—15¼
|Nov
|1161
|1162¼
|1155¾
|1156¾
|—12¾
|Est. sales 191,121.
|Wed.’s sales 255,738
|Wed.’s open int 747,973
