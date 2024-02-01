Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

February 1, 2024, 1:59 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 595¼ 603 587 600¾ +5½
May 605 611½ 597¼ 609 +3¾
Jul 609¾ 615 602¼ 613 +2¾
Sep 620¼ 624¾ 612¾ 623 +2
Dec 635¾ 638¾ 627½ 636¼
Mar 647 649¾ 641¼ 647¾ —2
May 650 657 648¼ 654 —2½
Jul 644¼ 650¼ 642 646¾ —3¾
Est. sales 95,102. Wed.’s sales 79,227
Wed.’s open int 413,750, up 3,768
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 448 448 443½ 446¼ —2
May 458½ 458½ 454¼ 457¼ —1¼
Jul 466½ 466¾ 462¼ 465 —1½
Sep 471½ 471½ 467¼ 469¾ —1¾
Dec 479¾ 479¾ 475¾ 477¾ —2¼
Mar 490¾ 490¾ 487 489 —2½
May 495 495 493½ 494¾ —2¼
Jul 496¾ 497¼ 493¾ 496½ —2½
Sep 486 486 485¼ 485¼ —2
Dec 487¼ 488¼ 485 486¾ —1½
Mar 496¼ 496¼ 496 496 —1
May 500 500 499½ 499½
Dec 476 477½ 476 476 —1½
Est. sales 249,707. Wed.’s sales 249,144
Wed.’s open int 1,613,696, up 11,691
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 380 384½ 372¾ 384 +1½
May 374 375¼ 367½ 375 ½
Est. sales 490. Wed.’s sales 1,060
Wed.’s open int 3,445
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1221¼ 1221¾ 1199½ 1202½ —19¾
May 1231¾ 1232 1210¾ 1213 —19¾
Jul 1240½ 1240¾ 1221 1223¼ —18½
Aug 1229¼ 1229¼ 1211 1213¼ —16¾
Sep 1201¾ 1203¾ 1187¾ 1189¾ —15½
Nov 1198 1199 1183 1184½ —15¼
Jan 1207 1208¼ 1192¾ 1194½ —15
Mar 1202¾ 1205½ 1191¼ 1193¾ —13¾
May 1204½ 1204½ 1194 1195¾ —14
Jul 1204 1204 1199½ 1199¾ —15¼
Nov 1161 1162¼ 1155¾ 1156¾ —12¾
Est. sales 191,121. Wed.’s sales 255,738
Wed.’s open int 747,973

