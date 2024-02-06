Precision Drilling: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $107.8…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $107.8 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $7.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.45 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $372.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $355.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $214.3 million, or $14.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.44 billion.

