PRA Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The debt collector posted revenue of $221.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $210.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $83.5 million, or $2.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $802.6 million.

