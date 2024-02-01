Post Holdings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $88.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.69 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The cereal maker posted revenue of $1.97 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POST

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.