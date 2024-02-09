Plains GP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) on Friday reported earnings of $52 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) on Friday reported earnings of $52 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share.

The oil and gas holding company posted revenue of $12.7 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $198 million, or $1.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $48.71 billion.

