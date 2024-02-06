PJT Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported net income of $24.9 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported net income of $24.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 96 cents per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $328.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $81.8 million, or $3.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PJT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PJT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.