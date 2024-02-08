Pinterest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $201.2 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $201.2 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company posted revenue of $981.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $988.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Pinterest said it expects revenue in the range of $690 million to $705 million.

