Performance Food: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $78.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $14.3 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.25 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Performance Food said it expects revenue in the range of $14 billion to $14.3 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $59 billion to $60 billion.

