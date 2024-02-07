Penske: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit…

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $190.7 million.

The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $2.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $3.45 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.66 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $7.27 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.19 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.05 billion, or $15.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $29.53 billion.

