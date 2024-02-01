PennyMac: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Thursday reported a loss…

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Westlake Village, California-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.76 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The mortgage banking and investment management company posted revenue of $361.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $413.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $144.7 million, or $2.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.4 billion.

