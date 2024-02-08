Peabody Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $192…

Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $192 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $759.6 million, or $5 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.95 billion.

Peabody Energy shares have risen almost 7% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen nearly 5%. The stock has declined slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

