Paypal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.4 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.48 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The technology platform and digital payments company posted revenue of $8.03 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.88 billion.

