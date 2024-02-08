Paylocity: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $38.1…

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $38.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.49 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The provider of cloud-based payroll and human-resources software services posted revenue of $326.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $324.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Paylocity said it expects revenue in the range of $395 million to $399 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion.

