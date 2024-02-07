Paycom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $81.8 million.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $81.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $1.43. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $1.93 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The maker of human-resources and payroll software posted revenue of $434.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $422.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $340.8 million, or $5.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.69 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Paycom said it expects revenue in the range of $494 million to $497 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAYC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAYC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.