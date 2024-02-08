Patrick Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $30.8 million.…

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $30.8 million.

The Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.49 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The building products manufacturer posted revenue of $781.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $796.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $142.9 million, or $6.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.47 billion.

