P.A.M. Transportation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tontitown, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The trucking company posted revenue of $180.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.4 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $810.8 million.

