Owens Corning: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $131 million.

The Toledo, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to $3.21 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.82 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $2.3 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.24 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.2 billion, or $13.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.68 billion.

