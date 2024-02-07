O’Reilly Automotive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $552.5…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $552.5 million.

The Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $9.26 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.07 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $3.83 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.84 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.35 billion, or $38.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.81 billion.

O’Reilly Automotive expects full-year earnings to be $41.05 to $41.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $16.8 billion to $17.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORLY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.