Orchid Island: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) on Thursday reported net income…

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) on Thursday reported net income of $27.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, came to 13 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $39.2 million, or 89 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.