Open Text: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — Open Text Corp. (OTEX) on Thursday reported earnings of $37.7 million in…

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — Open Text Corp. (OTEX) on Thursday reported earnings of $37.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.24 per share.

The software provider posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OTEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OTEX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.