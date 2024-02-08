CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|601¼
|602
|590¾
|592¼
|—9¾
|May
|608
|608
|596½
|597¾
|—10¼
|Jul
|609½
|610½
|599
|600½
|—10
|Sep
|618¼
|619½
|608¾
|610½
|—9¼
|Dec
|630¾
|632¾
|622¼
|623¼
|—9½
|Mar
|642¼
|642¼
|635
|636
|—9¼
|May
|643¼
|643¼
|643
|643
|—9¼
|Jul
|639¾
|640½
|638
|638
|—9¾
|Est. sales 54,123.
|Wed.’s sales 151,232
|Wed.’s open int 412,468
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|434½
|437
|432
|433¾
|—
|½
|May
|446½
|448½
|444¼
|445½
|—1
|Jul
|455½
|457
|453½
|454½
|—1
|Sep
|463¼
|464½
|461¼
|462
|—1¼
|Dec
|473¾
|474¾
|471¾
|472¼
|—1½
|Mar
|484
|485¼
|483
|483½
|—1½
|May
|490¼
|491
|489¼
|490
|—1
|Jul
|492¼
|493½
|491¼
|491¼
|—1¾
|Sep
|481½
|481½
|480
|480
|—2½
|Dec
|483
|483¾
|481¾
|483¼
|—
|½
|Mar
|492¼
|492¼
|492¼
|492¼
|—1
|Dec
|475
|475
|475
|475
|—1¼
|Est. sales 155,681.
|Wed.’s sales 494,403
|Wed.’s open int 1,605,128
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|381
|384¼
|373¾
|376½
|—6
|May
|372½
|372½
|366½
|370¼
|—3
|Jul
|369
|369
|369
|369
|—1¼
|Est. sales 262.
|Wed.’s sales 484
|Wed.’s open int 3,332
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1187
|1204¾
|1184½
|1201
|+12
|May
|1196
|1211¾
|1193¼
|1207¾
|+10¼
|Jul
|1206½
|1220¾
|1202¾
|1216¾
|+9¾
|Aug
|1199
|1210¾
|1194½
|1207¼
|+9½
|Sep
|1176½
|1186¾
|1172¼
|1183¾
|+8¼
|Nov
|1170
|1181
|1166½
|1178
|+7¼
|Jan
|1180
|1189½
|1176
|1188
|+7½
|Mar
|1176¾
|1187½
|1174
|1185¾
|+7½
|May
|1178½
|1188¾
|1178½
|1188¾
|+8¼
|Jul
|1188
|1194
|1188
|1193¾
|+6¾
|Nov
|1149½
|1155¼
|1149
|1155¼
|+8¾
|Est. sales 129,339.
|Wed.’s sales 261,980
|Wed.’s open int 773,395
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|46.76
|47.97
|46.67
|47.83
|+1.07
|May
|47.16
|48.38
|47.13
|48.23
|+1.04
|Jul
|47.28
|48.40
|47.25
|48.26
|+.98
|Aug
|46.98
|48.00
|46.97
|47.87
|+.92
|Sep
|46.61
|47.55
|46.59
|47.41
|+.85
|Oct
|46.11
|47.09
|46.11
|46.95
|+.80
|Dec
|46.04
|46.94
|46.00
|46.81
|+.79
|Jan
|46.18
|46.79
|46.18
|46.70
|+.68
|Mar
|46.33
|46.64
|46.33
|46.59
|+.60
|Dec
|45.08
|45.31
|45.08
|45.31
|+.52
|Est. sales 97,925.
|Wed.’s sales 176,603
|Wed.’s open int 582,388
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|351.00
|354.20
|348.60
|353.00
|+1.80
|May
|347.90
|349.90
|345.60
|348.10
|+.30
|Jul
|351.50
|352.70
|348.80
|350.90
|—.10
|Aug
|351.50
|353.00
|349.50
|351.20
|—.20
|Sep
|350.40
|352.00
|348.50
|350.30
|Oct
|348.00
|349.50
|346.30
|347.80
|—.10
|Dec
|349.50
|351.00
|347.80
|349.30
|—.10
|Jan
|350.00
|351.10
|348.40
|350.30
|+.40
|Mar
|349.20
|349.20
|347.90
|349.10
|+.20
|Est. sales 67,277.
|Wed.’s sales 178,947
|Wed.’s open int 489,889
