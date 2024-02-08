CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 601¼ 602 590¾ 592¼ —9¾ May 608 608 596½ 597¾ —10¼ Jul 609½ 610½ 599 600½ —10 Sep 618¼ 619½ 608¾ 610½ —9¼ Dec 630¾ 632¾ 622¼ 623¼ —9½ Mar 642¼ 642¼ 635 636 —9¼ May 643¼ 643¼ 643 643 —9¼ Jul 639¾ 640½ 638 638 —9¾ Est. sales 54,123. Wed.’s sales 151,232 Wed.’s open int 412,468 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 434½ 437 432 433¾ — ½ May 446½ 448½ 444¼ 445½ —1 Jul 455½ 457 453½ 454½ —1 Sep 463¼ 464½ 461¼ 462 —1¼ Dec 473¾ 474¾ 471¾ 472¼ —1½ Mar 484 485¼ 483 483½ —1½ May 490¼ 491 489¼ 490 —1 Jul 492¼ 493½ 491¼ 491¼ —1¾ Sep 481½ 481½ 480 480 —2½ Dec 483 483¾ 481¾ 483¼ — ½ Mar 492¼ 492¼ 492¼ 492¼ —1 Dec 475 475 475 475 —1¼ Est. sales 155,681. Wed.’s sales 494,403 Wed.’s open int 1,605,128 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 381 384¼ 373¾ 376½ —6 May 372½ 372½ 366½ 370¼ —3 Jul 369 369 369 369 —1¼ Est. sales 262. Wed.’s sales 484 Wed.’s open int 3,332 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1187 1204¾ 1184½ 1201 +12 May 1196 1211¾ 1193¼ 1207¾ +10¼ Jul 1206½ 1220¾ 1202¾ 1216¾ +9¾ Aug 1199 1210¾ 1194½ 1207¼ +9½ Sep 1176½ 1186¾ 1172¼ 1183¾ +8¼ Nov 1170 1181 1166½ 1178 +7¼ Jan 1180 1189½ 1176 1188 +7½ Mar 1176¾ 1187½ 1174 1185¾ +7½ May 1178½ 1188¾ 1178½ 1188¾ +8¼ Jul 1188 1194 1188 1193¾ +6¾ Nov 1149½ 1155¼ 1149 1155¼ +8¾ Est. sales 129,339. Wed.’s sales 261,980 Wed.’s open int 773,395 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 46.76 47.97 46.67 47.83 +1.07 May 47.16 48.38 47.13 48.23 +1.04 Jul 47.28 48.40 47.25 48.26 +.98 Aug 46.98 48.00 46.97 47.87 +.92 Sep 46.61 47.55 46.59 47.41 +.85 Oct 46.11 47.09 46.11 46.95 +.80 Dec 46.04 46.94 46.00 46.81 +.79 Jan 46.18 46.79 46.18 46.70 +.68 Mar 46.33 46.64 46.33 46.59 +.60 Dec 45.08 45.31 45.08 45.31 +.52 Est. sales 97,925. Wed.’s sales 176,603 Wed.’s open int 582,388 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 351.00 354.20 348.60 353.00 +1.80 May 347.90 349.90 345.60 348.10 +.30 Jul 351.50 352.70 348.80 350.90 —.10 Aug 351.50 353.00 349.50 351.20 —.20 Sep 350.40 352.00 348.50 350.30 Oct 348.00 349.50 346.30 347.80 —.10 Dec 349.50 351.00 347.80 349.30 —.10 Jan 350.00 351.10 348.40 350.30 +.40 Mar 349.20 349.20 347.90 349.10 +.20 Est. sales 67,277. Wed.’s sales 178,947 Wed.’s open int 489,889

