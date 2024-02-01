CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|595¼
|596¾
|587
|594¾
|—
|½
|May
|605
|606¾
|597¼
|603½
|—1¾
|Jul
|609¾
|611¾
|602¼
|608½
|—1¾
|Sep
|620¼
|622¼
|612¾
|618¾
|—2¼
|Dec
|635¾
|637
|627½
|633¼
|—2¾
|Mar
|647
|647
|641¼
|644½
|—5¼
|May
|650
|650
|648¼
|648¼
|—8¼
|Jul
|644¼
|645¼
|642
|645¼
|—5¼
|Est. sales 44,081.
|Wed.’s sales 69,587
|Wed.’s open int 413,750,
|up 3,768
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|448
|448
|443½
|446¾
|—1½
|May
|458½
|458½
|454¼
|457½
|—1
|Jul
|466½
|466¾
|462¼
|465
|—1½
|Sep
|471½
|471½
|467¼
|469¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|479¾
|479¾
|475¾
|478¼
|—1¾
|Mar
|490¾
|490¾
|487
|489¼
|—2¼
|May
|495
|495
|494
|494¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|496¾
|497¼
|493¾
|496
|—3
|Sep
|486
|486
|485¼
|485¼
|—2
|Dec
|487¼
|488¼
|486
|487¾
|—
|½
|Mar
|496¼
|496¼
|496¼
|496¼
|—
|¾
|May
|500
|500
|499½
|499½
|Dec
|476
|476
|476
|476
|—1½
|Est. sales 164,855.
|Wed.’s sales 221,038
|Wed.’s open int 1,613,696,
|up 11,691
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|380
|382¼
|372¾
|380¾
|—1¾
|May
|374
|375¼
|367½
|372¼
|—3¼
|Est. sales 155.
|Wed.’s sales 1,060
|Wed.’s open int 3,445
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1221¼
|1221¾
|1202¾
|1212¼
|—10
|May
|1231¾
|1232
|1213½
|1222
|—10¾
|Jul
|1240½
|1240¾
|1223
|1231¼
|—10½
|Aug
|1229¼
|1229¼
|1212¼
|1220
|—10
|Sep
|1201¾
|1203¾
|1189
|1196½
|—8¾
|Nov
|1198
|1199
|1183¾
|1190½
|—9¼
|Jan
|1207
|1208¼
|1193¾
|1200½
|—9
|Mar
|1202¾
|1205½
|1192¼
|1198
|—9½
|May
|1204½
|1204½
|1201¼
|1201¼
|—8½
|Jul
|1204
|1204
|1203¾
|1203¾
|—11¼
|Nov
|1161
|1161
|1159
|1159
|—10½
|Est. sales 105,426.
|Wed.’s sales 242,613
|Wed.’s open int 747,973
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|46.02
|46.23
|45.38
|46.17
|+.15
|May
|46.50
|46.73
|45.92
|46.67
|+.13
|Jul
|46.80
|46.97
|46.20
|46.89
|+.08
|Aug
|46.47
|46.68
|45.99
|46.63
|+.05
|Sep
|46.16
|46.36
|45.67
|46.27
|Oct
|45.74
|45.96
|45.30
|45.87
|—.01
|Dec
|45.67
|45.89
|45.21
|45.85
|+.04
|Jan
|45.55
|45.84
|45.27
|45.82
|Mar
|45.65
|45.82
|45.40
|45.82
|+.02
|May
|45.50
|45.50
|45.50
|45.50
|—.36
|Jul
|45.80
|45.80
|45.50
|45.68
|—.23
|Est. sales 52,536.
|Wed.’s sales 120,953
|Wed.’s open int 577,508
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|368.30
|370.40
|360.80
|365.00
|—3.30
|May
|364.00
|365.20
|356.90
|359.80
|—4.30
|Jul
|366.60
|367.30
|360.10
|362.50
|—4.10
|Aug
|366.50
|366.90
|360.50
|362.40
|—4.10
|Sep
|363.90
|365.10
|359.40
|361.20
|—3.60
|Oct
|361.00
|362.00
|356.90
|358.20
|—3.50
|Dec
|361.90
|363.10
|358.10
|359.50
|—3.10
|Jan
|362.10
|362.10
|359.20
|359.70
|—3.00
|Mar
|361.50
|361.50
|358.10
|358.10
|—3.30
|Est. sales 94,744.
|Wed.’s sales 167,218
|Wed.’s open int 479,104
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.