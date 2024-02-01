CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 595¼ 596¾ 587 594¾ — ½ May 605 606¾ 597¼ 603½ —1¾ Jul 609¾ 611¾ 602¼ 608½ —1¾ Sep 620¼ 622¼ 612¾ 618¾ —2¼ Dec 635¾ 637 627½ 633¼ —2¾ Mar 647 647 641¼ 644½ —5¼ May 650 650 648¼ 648¼ —8¼ Jul 644¼ 645¼ 642 645¼ —5¼ Est. sales 44,081. Wed.’s sales 69,587 Wed.’s open int 413,750, up 3,768 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 448 448 443½ 446¾ —1½ May 458½ 458½ 454¼ 457½ —1 Jul 466½ 466¾ 462¼ 465 —1½ Sep 471½ 471½ 467¼ 469¾ —1¾ Dec 479¾ 479¾ 475¾ 478¼ —1¾ Mar 490¾ 490¾ 487 489¼ —2¼ May 495 495 494 494¾ —2¼ Jul 496¾ 497¼ 493¾ 496 —3 Sep 486 486 485¼ 485¼ —2 Dec 487¼ 488¼ 486 487¾ — ½ Mar 496¼ 496¼ 496¼ 496¼ — ¾ May 500 500 499½ 499½ Dec 476 476 476 476 —1½ Est. sales 164,855. Wed.’s sales 221,038 Wed.’s open int 1,613,696, up 11,691 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 380 382¼ 372¾ 380¾ —1¾ May 374 375¼ 367½ 372¼ —3¼ Est. sales 155. Wed.’s sales 1,060 Wed.’s open int 3,445 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1221¼ 1221¾ 1202¾ 1212¼ —10 May 1231¾ 1232 1213½ 1222 —10¾ Jul 1240½ 1240¾ 1223 1231¼ —10½ Aug 1229¼ 1229¼ 1212¼ 1220 —10 Sep 1201¾ 1203¾ 1189 1196½ —8¾ Nov 1198 1199 1183¾ 1190½ —9¼ Jan 1207 1208¼ 1193¾ 1200½ —9 Mar 1202¾ 1205½ 1192¼ 1198 —9½ May 1204½ 1204½ 1201¼ 1201¼ —8½ Jul 1204 1204 1203¾ 1203¾ —11¼ Nov 1161 1161 1159 1159 —10½ Est. sales 105,426. Wed.’s sales 242,613 Wed.’s open int 747,973 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 46.02 46.23 45.38 46.17 +.15 May 46.50 46.73 45.92 46.67 +.13 Jul 46.80 46.97 46.20 46.89 +.08 Aug 46.47 46.68 45.99 46.63 +.05 Sep 46.16 46.36 45.67 46.27 Oct 45.74 45.96 45.30 45.87 —.01 Dec 45.67 45.89 45.21 45.85 +.04 Jan 45.55 45.84 45.27 45.82 Mar 45.65 45.82 45.40 45.82 +.02 May 45.50 45.50 45.50 45.50 —.36 Jul 45.80 45.80 45.50 45.68 —.23 Est. sales 52,536. Wed.’s sales 120,953 Wed.’s open int 577,508 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 368.30 370.40 360.80 365.00 —3.30 May 364.00 365.20 356.90 359.80 —4.30 Jul 366.60 367.30 360.10 362.50 —4.10 Aug 366.50 366.90 360.50 362.40 —4.10 Sep 363.90 365.10 359.40 361.20 —3.60 Oct 361.00 362.00 356.90 358.20 —3.50 Dec 361.90 363.10 358.10 359.50 —3.10 Jan 362.10 362.10 359.20 359.70 —3.00 Mar 361.50 361.50 358.10 358.10 —3.30 Est. sales 94,744. Wed.’s sales 167,218 Wed.’s open int 479,104

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.