Onto Innovation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $30.3 million.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment posted revenue of $218.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $208.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $121.2 million, or $2.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $815.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Onto Innovation expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.20.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $215 million to $230 million for the fiscal first quarter.

