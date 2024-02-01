OneWater Marine: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.2 million…

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Buford, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $364 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $370.3 million.

OneWater Marine expects full-year earnings to be $3.25 to $3.75 per share.

