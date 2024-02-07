OneMain: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $165 million.…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $165 million.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.39 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $917 million, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $913.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $641 million, or $5.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.