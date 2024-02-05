ON Semiconductor Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $562.7 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.18 billion, or $4.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.25 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, ON Semiconductor Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 98 cents to $1.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ON

