Omnicom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $425.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.16 per share.

The advertising company posted revenue of $4.06 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.39 billion, or $6.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.69 billion.

