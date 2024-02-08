Omnicell: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.4…

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The Omnicell Inc. posted revenue of $258.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $256 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $20.4 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.15 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Omnicell said it expects revenue in the range of $232 million to $242 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 90 cents to $1.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMCL

