Omega Healthcare Investors: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $173.5 million, or 68 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 67 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $55 million, or 22 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust, based in Hunt Valley, Maryland, posted revenue of $239.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $241.8 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $698.7 million. Revenue was reported as $949.7 million.

Omega Healthcare Investors expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.70 to $2.80 per share.

