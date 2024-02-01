Oaktree Specialty Lending: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter…

LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $10.5 million.

The Los Angles, California-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $98 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OCSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OCSL

