O-I Glass: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $470 million in its fourth quarter.

The Perrysburg, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $3.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The glass container manufacturer posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period.

O-I Glass expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.65 per share.

