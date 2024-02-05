NXP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $697 million.…

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $697 million.

The Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of $2.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.71 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.64 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $3.42 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.4 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.8 billion, or $10.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, NXP expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.97 to $3.38.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.03 billion to $3.23 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXPI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.