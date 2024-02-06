NVent: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — NVent Electric PLC (NVT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $254.9 million. On…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — NVent Electric PLC (NVT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $254.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The maker of electrical connection and protection products posted revenue of $861.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $871.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $567.1 million, or $3.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.26 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, nVent expects its per-share earnings to range from 72 cents to 74 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.17 to $3.27 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.