Novavax: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $178.4 million in…

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $178.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.44.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $291.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $334.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $545.1 million, or $5.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $983.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Novavax said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $800 million to $1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVAX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.