Nov Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NOV Inc. (NOV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $598 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 54 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $2.34 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $993 million, or $2.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.58 billion.

