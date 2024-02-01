Northeast Community Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) on Thursday reported net income…

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) on Thursday reported net income of $12.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in White Plains, New York, said it had earnings of 82 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $38.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.6 million, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.3 million, or $3.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $100.9 million.

