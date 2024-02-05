Northbound I-95 lanes reopen after weekend closure; southbound closure to be scheduled

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — State officials say northbound lanes of I-95 closed over the weekend to allow work on construction of…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — State officials say northbound lanes of I-95 closed over the weekend to allow work on construction of a park near Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia have reopened, but they warn that closure of southbound lanes will be needed in coming weeks.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said northbound lanes between Columbus Boulevard and I-676 that closed Saturday evening reopened earlier than scheduled before dawn Monday.

A second weekend closure of northbound lanes was scheduled, but officials say it will not be required. PennDOT says a weekend closure of southbound lanes of I-95 will be scheduled in coming months. The closures are being coordinated with neighboring New Jersey and Delaware as well as the city, the sports complex and transportation agencies.

The new 11.5-acre park next to the Delaware River will include gardens, play areas, a pavilion and “a contemplative setting for the Irish and Scottish memorials.”

