NNN REIT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — NNN REIT, Inc (NNN) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Orlando, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $149 million, or 82 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 82 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $96.7 million, or 53 cents per share.

The retail real estate investment trust, based in Orlando, Florida, posted revenue of $216.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $215.2 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $208 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $591.5 million. Revenue was reported as $826.1 million.

NNN REIT expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.29 to $3.35 per share.

