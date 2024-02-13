Nicholas Financial: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.7 million…

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.60.

The specialized consumer finance company posted revenue of $5 million in the period.

