News Corp.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — News Corp. (NWS) on Wednesday reported net income of $156 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 26 cents per share.

The publishing company whose flagship is The Wall Street Journal posted revenue of $2.59 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWS

