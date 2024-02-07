New York Times: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported profit of $109.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported profit of $109.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 70 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $676.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $232.4 million, or $1.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.43 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NYT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NYT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.