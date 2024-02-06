New Jersey Resources: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALL, N.J. (AP) — WALL, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $89.4 million…

WALL, N.J. (AP) — WALL, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $89.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wall, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 74 cents per share.

The energy services holding company posted revenue of $467.2 million in the period.

New Jersey Resources expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $3 per share.

